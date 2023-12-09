Country's women empowerment fulfils Begum Rokeya's dream: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said Bangladesh has fulfilled the dream of Begum Rokeya by advancing enough in the women empowerment sector.

"We always are making endeavours so that our women would be self-reliant and stand on their own feet as Begum Rokeya said. She (Rokeya) said her dream would be fulfilled on that day when women become judges and barristers. We are advanced enough in that case," she said.

The premier was addressing an event arranged in Dhaka's Osmani Memorial Auditorium to celebrate Begum Rokeya Day 2023 and distribute Begum Rokeya Padak 2023.

Hasina said many developed countries could not elect a woman as the head of the government yet. A woman could not be the president even in the most powerful country till date, she said referring to the United States.

Talking about Rokeya's dream, she said, "We've been able to fulfil her expectation largely in Bangladesh."

The Women and Children Affairs Ministry arranged the event on the occasion of the 143rd birth and 91st death anniversary of Begum Rokeya Shakhawat Hossain.

The PM handed over the Begum Rokeya Padak 2023 to five noted women for their outstanding contributions towards society, women's education and women empowerment.

State Minister for Women and Children Affairs Fazilatun Nessa Indira presided over the event, while Women and Children Affairs Secretary Nazma Mobarek read out the citation of the recipients.