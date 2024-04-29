Comilla univ VC accused of assaulting teachers

VC says it was him who was attacked

A complaint has been filed alleging Comilla University VC Dr AFM Abdul Moyeen and 20 others of assaulting teachers of the institution.

The teachers' association of the university filed the complaint with Cumilla Sadar South Model police station on Sunday night.

The Daily Star has received a copy of the complaint.

Dr Abu Taher, President of the Teachers' Association, lodged a complaint against VC Moyeen, Treasurer Dr Asaduzzaman, Proctor Kazi Omar Siddique, and 13 former students who were job aspirants, accusing them of assaulting 20 teachers who were demonstrating at the administrative building's gate on Sunday afternoon.

In the written complaint, Professor Taher accused VC Moyeen of punching and elbow-striking Assistant Professor Morshed Raihan from the Archaeology department.

Proctor Kazi Omar Siddique was accused of punching Associate Professor Mokaddesh Ul Islam of Bangla department in the face.

The teachers are now demanding the resignation of the VC, proctor, and treasurer, said Mehedi Hasan, general secretary of the teacher's association.

"Regular and evening classes will remain closed until our demands are met," he added.

He also issued a 24-hour ultimatum and said the teachers will launch a tougher movement if the VC doesn't resign by then.

The Daily Star obtained video footage showing teacher leaders obstructing VCs from entering the administrative building. At one point, a scuffle ensued, during which VC Moyeen was seen elbowing someone.

Meanwhile, VC Moyeen claimed during a press conference yesterday that he was attacked by the teachers' association as he was entering the administrative building.

According to Moyeen, Mehedi Hasan, Morshed Raihan, Assistant Professor Mahfuzur Rahman from Marketing department, and several others assaulted and injured 8-10 individuals, including himself, students, and student leaders.

The teachers' association has been protesting since April 23 to press home their seven points demand, which include promoting teachers who applied for their promotions, punishing those involved in a previous incident of attack on teachers, relieving the proctor for "assisting the attackers," and reopening Dhaka's guest house for teachers and officers.

The teachers padlocked the offices of the university's vice-chancellor, treasurer, and proctor on April 25.