Cold snap likely to linger for 2 more days

As dense fog takes over the roads in Bogra due to the morning temperature going below 10 degrees Celsius for the last few days, vehicle drivers have to switch on their headlights for a clear view of the road ahead in order to avoid accidents. The photo was taken on the Bogra-Dhaka Highway in Shahajahnpur upazila around 8:00am yesterday, when the temperature there was 9.8 degrees Celsius. PHOTO: MOSTAFA SHOBUJ

The prevailing cold wave sweeping over Rangpur and Rajshahi divisions and some other parts of the country may continue for at least two more days.

The mild cold wave will continue until January 27 as the temperature will change very slightly during this period, said Kazi Jebunnesa, a meteorologist of Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

The mercury will rise slightly on January 28 and drop again for the remainder of the month, she added.

Light rain or drizzle is likely to occur at one or two places over Barishal and Chattogram divisions today, according to the BMD weather forecast. Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country.

Yesterday, the county's lowest temperature was recorded in Tetulia of Panchagarh at 8.4 degrees Celsius. In Dhaka, the day's lowest temperature was 12.4 degrees Celsius.

The prevailing mild cold wave was also sweeping over Dimla, Sayedpur and Rajarhat under Rangpur division; Rajshahi, Ishwardi, Bogura and Badalgachi under Rajshahi division; Chuadanga in Khulna division; and Nikli of Kishoreganj under Dhaka division.

Temperatures between 8-10 degrees Celsius are classified as mild cold wave, 6-7.9 degrees Celsius as moderate cold wave, 4-5.9 degrees Celsius as severe cold wave and temperatures below 4 degrees Celsius are considered as very severe cold wave, according to the Met office.

Meanwhile, flight services at Syedpur Airport was disrupted for three hours since 11:00am yesterday due to poor visibility caused by dense fog, according to officials from the airport.

The visibility dropped in and around the airport since late Tuesday night due to dense fog, said Suplob Kumar Ghosh, the airport's manager. "That's why the authorities decided to suspend flight operations," he said.

As a result, three flights on the Dhaka-Syedpur route was delayed by two to three hours, affecting around 200 passengers.

In the forecast for 24 hours from 9:00am today, the Met office said moderate to thick fog may occur over the country from midnight to morning and it may continue till noon at places. Air navigation, inland river transportation and road communication may be disrupted due to thick fog.

Night temperature may fall slightly and day temperature may rise a little over the country, it added.