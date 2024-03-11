Coast Guard to be a three-dimensional force: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina cuts a cake at a programme, marking the 29th founding anniversary of Bangladesh Coast Guard, at BCG headquarters in the capital’s Agargaon, yesterday. Photo: PMO

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday said the government will transform the Bangladesh Coast Guard into a three-dimensional force by inducting new technology and modern equipment.

"We have already given in-principle approval for the formation of an Aviation Wing with the purchase of 2 helicopters which will make the Coast Guard a three-dimensional force," she said.

The prime minister said this while addressing the 29th founding anniversary of the Bangladesh Coast Guard at the BCG headquarters at Agargaon in the city.

She said that the government has recently approved a new project to build 9 replacement ships for Bangladesh Coast Guard.

Besides, she said, approval has been given for the procurement of 4 more OPVs, 2 maritime version helicopters for deep sea patrolling by the Coast Guard for the safety of the public engaged in sea-based professions and waterways.

"In order to modernise and strengthen the Bangladesh Coast Guard, advanced technology ships, maritime surveillance systems, hovercrafts and high-speed boats are going to be added to this force very soon," she said.

In addition, she said, plans have been adopted to increase the current strength to 15,000 manpower gradually as per the Vision 2030 and Vision 2041 to modernise the force to provide blue economy and security at sea.

Hasina said a dockyard is also being built at Gazaria in Munshiganj for the construction, repair and maintenance of the force's vessels and ships.

She mentioned that some 16 vessels including four OPVs (Offshore Patrol Vessels) and 138 boats have been inducted in the BCG fleet.

Hasina also inaugurated Bangladesh Coast Guard Vsatnet Communication System and newly constructed six physical infrastructures at the BCG stations at Kutubdia, Maheshkhali, Mirsarai, Sandwip, Nidraskina and Shahpari Outpost.

The PM also conferred 10 Bangladesh Coast Guard Medals, 10 Bangladesh Coast Guard (Service) Medals, 10 President Coast Guard Medals and 10 President Coast Guard (Service) Medals to at least 40 BCG officers, sailors and civilians for their bravery.

The theme of this year's founding anniversary has been set as Smart Bangladesh, Smart Coast Guard.