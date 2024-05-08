Climate-Related Disasters: 1.5m displaced in Bangladesh in 2022

Says IOM report

Bangladeshis accounted for 12 percent of migrants who died attempting to cross the Mediterranean Sea to Europe this year. — Amy Pope Director General, International Organization for Migration (IOM)

More than 1.5 million people were displaced in Bangladesh due to disasters alone in 2022, according to the World Migration Report 2024.

The report, prepared by the International Organization for Migration (IOM), ranks Bangladesh fifth in Asia for disaster-related displacement caused by climate change.

IOM Director General Amy Pope unveiled the report at an event at hotel Sheraton Dhaka in the capital's Banani yesterday.

In her speech, she highlighted that in Bangladesh, factors like climate change, demographic shifts, and global labour demands make up a complex migration landscape. This often leads to migration via irregular pathways and there are countless examples of how irregular migration can make people more vulnerable.

Pope went to say that "12 percent of the deaths of those crossing the Mediterranean this year have been nationals of this country."

The IOM report emphasises the increasing frequency and severity of disasters in South Asia, which are likely linked to climate change. The extended monsoon season, rising temperatures, and worsening droughts are all expected to become the "new normal" for the region.

Bangladesh experienced devastating floods in 2022, the worst in 100 years, causing dozens of fatalities. The report additionally identifies Bangladesh as the sixth-largest country of origin for migrants and the eighth-largest recipient of remittances.

Remittances to Bangladesh dipped slightly in 2022 compared to 2020, according to the report. The figure fell from $21.75 billion in 2020 to $21.50 billion in 2022.

Globally, international remittances surged by 650 percent between 2000 and 2022, from $128 billion to $831 billion. By the end of 2022, the total number of migrants worldwide reached 281 million, with the displaced population hitting a record high of 117 million.

A high-level dialogue titled "Future of Migration and Bangladesh Perspective" was held later in the day. The discussion focused on ensuring that migration remains a positive force for human development and global prosperity.

Shofiqur Rahman Chowdhury, state minister for the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment, emphasised the need for international collaboration to address the challenges of safe, orderly, and regular migration in an increasingly interconnected world.

Rear Admiral (retd) Md Khurshed Alam, the acting foreign secretary, highlighted the importance for Bangladesh to understand the evolving nature of migration and the factors that will shape its future.

Md Ruhul Amin, secretary for the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment, acknowledged the role of migration as an enabler for socio-economic development while stressing the importance of ensuring migrant protection and welfare. He identified climate change, demographic shifts, urbanisation, and digitalisation as key factors shaping the future of migration.

IOM Director General Amy Pope spoke at the event, advocating for a strategic approach to migration informed by data and evidence, with a focus on a "whole of society" perspective. She emphasised the report's role in shaping informed conversations about migration.

Participants discussed a proactive approach for policy advocacy, development programming, and international cooperation, considering multiple emerging issues affecting Bangladesh's development narrative as it is expected to graduate from least-developed country (LDC) status in 2026.

Later, a technical session was moderated by Ferdousi Shahriar, director general of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Former foreign secretary Prof Shahidul Haque, Italian Ambassador to Bangladesh Antonio Alessandro, ActionAid Bangladesh Country Director Farah Kabir, and Chairman of IPAG Prof Syed Munir Khasru also spoke at the event.