'Chhatra Dal activist' held with crude, petrol bombs in Ctg

Police say he exploded a crude bomb in the port city

A Chhatra Dal activist was detained with bombs from Chattogram's Kadamtali area, police said.

Towhidul Islam, 28, was detained after he exploded a crude bomb in Atmarching road area of Kadamtali and tried to vandalise vehicles around 12:30pm today, reports our local correspondent quoting Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of South Zone Noble Chakma.

"Later, police detained him and recovered a crude bomb and two petrol bombs from a bag at BRTA bus stand area according to his instructions," the ADC added.

Today is the second day of the countrywide blockade called by BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami.