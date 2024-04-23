Certificate Forgery: Former BTEB chairman to be quizzed today

Detectives will interrogate Ali Akbar Khan, former chairman of Bangladesh Technical Education Board (BTEB), in a case filed over forging certificates and selling those.

"We called him to the DB office tomorrow (today) for quizzing. Later, we will also call those whose names surfaced [during investigation]," DB Chief Harun-Or-Rashid said at a press conference at DMP media centre yesterday.

"Legal action will be taken if anyone is found to be involved," he said.

Ali Akbar Khan was made OSD (officer on special duty) on Sunday after detectives found evidence of financial transactions between his wife Sehela Parveen and a gang involved in forging certificates.

A team of Detective Branch of police arrested Sehela, 54, at her home in Uttara on Saturday. Sehela was involved in the racket that made fake certificates, marksheets, registration and admission cards of BTEB, Harun had said.

Sohela was placed on a two-day remand.

DB officials said the gang made millions by issuing over 5,000 fake certificates and marksheets over the last few years.

Meanwhile, Mashiur Rahman, deputy commissioner of Lalbagh Division, said at least 30 more have been found to be involved in the racket which includes headteachers and principals of schools and colleges.

Besides, the ACC has formed a three-member committee to investigate the reported involvement of two of its officials in the racket.

Earlier, the detectives arrested five others including a BTEB system analyst in this connection. A case was filed against them under the Cyber Security Act.