Burn unit limps on

Shortage of beds, logistics hamper treatment at Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital

Sitting on her mother Khadija’s lap, little Jannat cries out in pain while her father Riaz Howlader tries in vain to console her. The family from Barishal Sadar upazila came under acid attack following a money-related dispute with a local recently. Though they got admitted to the Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital in Barishal city, their misery was yet to be over. They were unable to get find a place at the hospital’s burn unit due to a bed crisis. The family is currently undergoing treatment at the female ward. Photo: Titu Das

After sustaining burn injuries from an acid attack by unidentified culprits due to a money-related dispute, Riaz Howlader, his wife Khadija and 18-month-old daughter Jannat went to Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital to be admitted to its burn unit.

Unable to find a place, the family from Barishal Sadar upazila had to get admitted to the hospital's female surgery ward.

While talking to this correspondent on January 30, he said, "My wife and I are somehow managing there but our daughter's condition is not good. She cries out in pain often and needs constant care," he added.

Riaz and his family are not alone; many burn injury patients, including some critical ones, are deprived of treatment at SBMCH's burn unit due to lack of available beds.

"There are only 30 beds in the unit, much less compared to the number of patients coming here," said Lincoln Dutta, a nurse serving at the unit.

"At least 20 patients with burn injuries are currently being treated in other departments, including children and general units," Lincoln added.

According to sources, the SBMCH burn unit not only has bed constraints but also lacks operation theatre, intensive care unit and outdoor treatment facilities, causing much woes to the patients requiring the facilities.

Most of the patients who sustained burn injuries in the Avijan-10 launch fire in 2022 were only provided first aid at the hospital before being shifted to Dhaka.

Patients admitted to the unit often need prolonged hospital stay for treatment, which is why beds are often unavailable, said hospital officials.

Meanwhile, burn injury patients being treated in other departments are getting infected and not getting proper treatment due to lack of necessary facilities in those departments, the officials added.

Dr Maruful Islam, associate professor and head of the burn unit at SBMCH, said the number of patients with burn injury increases significantly in winter. So, many are being treated in other departments.

Dr Saiful Islam, director of SBMCH, said, "It's a matter of concern. We conveyed it to the higher authorities and got initial approval for construction of a new building for the burn unit. Once it is constructed, the unit will have an operation theatre, outdoor facilities and more beds."