BTEB chairman made OSD

DB finds ‘proof’ of his wife’s involvement in forgery racket

BTEB Chairman Ali Akbar Khan was made OSD yesterday after detectives found evidence of financial transactions between his wife Sehela Parveen and a gang involved in forging certificates.

Prof Md Mamun Ul Hoque, director (industry and training coordinator) of Bangladesh Technical Education Board (BTEB), who replaced Ali, confirmed the development to The Daily Star.

A team of Detective Branch of police arrested Sehela, 54, at her home in Uttara on Saturday, DB Chief Harun-Or-Rashid told a press briefing at the DMP Media Centre yesterday.

He said Sehela was involved in the racket that made fake certificates, marksheets, registration and admit cards of BTEB.

She was placed on a two-day remand yesterday.

"This gang has made millions by issuing over 5,000 fake certificates and marksheets over the last few years," he said.

The DB chief said Ali would be interrogated if needed.

Before the arrest of Sehela, five others were arrested.

Three of them gave confessional statements before a Dhaka court, said DB officials.

Some journalists covering the education sector know the certificate forgery gang, but they did not publish reports in exchange for money, said Harun, adding that they have the names of the journalists.

On April 1, DB held BTEB system analyst AKM Shamsuzzaman and Faisal, a sacked employee of the organisation, from Maddhya Pirerbagh.

The DB claimed to have recovered hundreds of fake certificates, marksheets, registration cards, admit cards, and original certificates, blank copies of marksheets stolen from BTEB and computers from their possessions.

A case was filed against them under the Cyber Security Act the next day.

Based on their information, the law enforcers arrested Sanjida Akhter Koli, director of Gorai Survey Institute, from Kushita on April 5.

On April 18, the DB arrested Sarder Golam Mostafa alias Mostafizur Rahman, 48, principal of Hilful Fuzul Technical and BM College, and Maksudur Rahman, alias Mamun, 40, director of Dhaka Technical School and College (Medical), from Mirpur and Jatrabari areas.

Investigators said that there was a "close" relation between Shamsuzzaman, Sanjida Akhter Koli and Sehela.

The racket charged between Tk 15,000 and Tk 50,000 for a fake certificate, according to DB.

The Daily Star on April 2 published a report headlined "Genuine" HSC, SSC certificates for sale!

DB chief Harun said 25 to 30 more people involved in this gang were identified.