BSF issues ‘high alert’ along Bangladesh-India border

India's Border Security Force has issued a "high alert" along the 4,096 km-long India-Bangladesh border considering the current law-and-order situation in Bangladesh.

The alert came following the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her fleeing to India after weeks of protest that culminated in a mass upsurge on Monday.

There have been numerous reports of violence and killings of ruling party leaders as well as policemen.

Daljit Singh Chaudhary, director general of BSF, and other officials visited the India-Bangladesh border in Dhamakhali under the North 24 Parganas district in West Bengal yesterday, reports Indian Express.

"The purpose of this visit is to review the operational preparedness and strategic deployment of BSF in these important border areas," the BSF said in a statement.

"The ongoing efforts of BSF in Sundarbans and North 24 Parganas are vital in preventing international crimes and maintaining the sovereignty of the nation considering the current situation in Bangladesh," said a BSF official.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee yesterday appealed to political leaders to not make any provocative statements on the Bangladesh crisis.

She said the Centre will decide India's stand on the crisis in the neighbouring country.

Mamata further said, "I appeal to people of all communities with folded hands to remain calm and not engage in any communal behaviour or take the law into their own hands.

"If our brothers and sisters who are there (in Bangladesh) face some trouble, the Government of India and the Government of Bangladesh will look into it. We will do what the GoI asks. I urge leaders of all political parties and everyone else to not post anything that will disrupt peace here."

She claimed that some BJP leaders have already started making 'inappropriate' comments on the situation in Bangladesh.

The West Bengal Police also asked people to not share "provocative videos".

"Given the current situation in neighbouring Bangladesh, we have noticed a few posts and videos on social media that may create discord and unrest. Please do not pay attention to rumours, do not share provocative videos, do not step into a fake news trap. The state administration is alert and vigilant. Keep calm and maintain peace," the police posted on X.