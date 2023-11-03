A bridge that no longer connects

A bridge, built on the Kala Matia river to connect Nilphamari and Dinajpur districts, has been left abandoned for six years without repairs or maintenance.

Constructed by the relief and disaster management department in 2013, the bridge connected Ramkola village under Nilphamari Sadar upazila on the east end with Basuli Shah Para village under Khansama upazila of Dinajpur in the west.

During the 2017 flood, the river's west embankment attached to the bridge and its approach road were swept away by violent current of river water, creating a 115-foot long and 25-foot deep ditch. Since then, the bridge became disconnected and was left abandoned.

People are now forced to use alternative means to commute between the two sides of the river, either going for a route covering a longer distance during monsoon, or wading through the river in dry season.

"About 40,000 people from 15 villages on both ends are now facing difficulties. It was easier to go to Nilphamari, Domar, Dinajpur, Khansama, Deviganj and Panchagarh towns using the bridge," said Proshanta Kumar Roy, chairman of Khokshabari union parishad under Nilphamari.

Afzal Hossain, member of Alokjhari UP under Khansama in Dinajpur, blamed poor planning.

Visiting the spot recently, this correspondent learnt that around 6,000 students study in five educational institutions situated on both ends of the bridge.

Rafiqul Islam, 21, an honour's student from Faridabad village in the bridge's west end, said earlier they could hire battery-run vehicles and cross the bridge conveniently, now they have to travel a long way, which is both costly and time consuming.

"Many farmers like me are facing troubles to take our harvested crops to the market," said Nripendranath Roy, 50, of Ramkola village.

Contacted, Shah Obaidur Rahman, LGED engineer in Khansama, said a 40-metre long new bridge will be constructed over the river soon.