Bridge collapse snaps Akhaura-Kasba road link

Commuters forced to take 5-8km detours as repairs to begin after Eid

Road communication between Akhaura and Kasba upazilas has come to a halt after a bridge on the Akhaura-Kasba road caved in at Mogra area late last night.

The bridge, built over Kakina canal, partially collapsed, damaging its railings and road connections, confirmed Akhaura Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) GM Rashedul Islam.

He said the middle section had sunken, causing cracks along the connecting roads.

Fearing potential accidents, the upazila administration installed bamboo barricades to restrict traffic movement.

To ease travel disruptions, authorities have advised commuters to use Goaal Gangail village as an alternative route for Moniond and Dharkhar road for Kasba.

Photo: Star

Necessary repairs will be undertaken after the Eid holidays, he said.

According to Akhaura's Local Government Engineering Department, the 30-metre-long bridge was constructed over Kakina canal, but details regarding its construction year and cost remain unavailable due to the Eid-ul-Azha holidays.

Locals suspected that a heavy vehicle may have caused the collapse overnight.

They said vehicles now must detour an additional 5-8km due to the collapse.

They urged the authorities to expedite the construction of a new bridge.