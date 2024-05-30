BNP pays tribute to Zia on 43rd death anniversary

BNP today paid homage to its founder, Ziaur Rahman, on his 43rd death anniversary.

Party leaders and activists led by Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir placed a wreath at Ziaur Rahman's grave at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar around 11:25am.

They also participated in a special munajat seeking eternal peace for the departed soul of Zia and the good health of party Chairperson Khaleda Zia.

In addition to Fakhrul, BNP Standing Committee Members Mirza Abbas, Abdul Moyeen Khan, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, Nazrul Islam Khan, Vice Chairman AZM Zahid Hossain, and Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, among others, were present.

Leaders and workers from BNP's various units and associate bodies also placed wreaths at Zia's grave.

The BNP and its associate bodies have organized a 15-day program to observe the death anniversary nationwide with due respect.

These programmes include discussion meetings, seminars, photo exhibitions, wearing black badges, publishing newspaper supplements, and distributing food and relief materials to the destitute.

The observance began on Tuesday with a discussion program by Jatiyatabadi Muktijoddha Dal, the party's freedom fighters' wing, at Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU).

The party organised a discussion meeting yesterday at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh, in memory of Zia.

Ziaur Rahman, who founded the BNP in 1978, was assassinated by a group of disgruntled army officers at Chittagong Circuit House on May 30, 1981. To mark the day, black flags were hoisted, and party flags were kept at half-mast atop the offices of the party and its associate bodies, including the Nayapaltan headquarters, at 6;00am.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir issued a message on the occasion, paying deep tributes to Zia. He recalled Zia's significant contributions to the Liberation War and the nation.