BNP leader 'assaulted by JCD men' in Shariatpur

Shariatpur BNP says 'won't take responsibility for internal disputes within the JCD'

A BNP leader was critically injured today in Shariatpur allegedly by a group of Chhatra Dal men amid ongoing protests over the formation of a new district committee.

The victim, Ruhul Amin Munshi, is the publicity secretary of the district BNP and a former president of the district JCD.

He was initially admitted to Shariatpur Sadar Hospital and later transferred to Dhaka for advanced treatment.

According to allegations, a faction protesting the newly-announced district Chhatra Dal committee, declared by the central unit on June 3, attacked Ruhul Amin in front of Shariatpur Government College.

His motorcycle was also reportedly set on fire during the incident.

District BNP General Secretary Sardar AKM Nasir Uddin Kalu said the BNP would not take responsibility for internal disputes within the JCD.

Palong Model Police Station Officer-in-Charge Helal Uddin said, "There have been some local conflicts over the past few days. We will take legal action after reviewing CCTV footage.

"We received information that a BNP leader was assaulted this afternoon. Police found no one at the scene upon arrival. The injured leader was taken to Dhaka by his relatives for treatment. Legal action will be taken if a formal complaint is filed."

According to police, the president and general secretary of the central Chhatra Dal announced a 35-member convening committee for Shariatpur district last Tuesday.

Since then, a faction of Chhatra Dal has been protesting, demanding its cancellation.

Around 1:00pm today, the protesters, including joint conveners Pantho Talukder, Babu Madbor, Afzal Khan, and Ishaq Sardar, blocked the Dhaka-Shariatpur highway before moving to the Shariatpur Government College campus.

At the time, Ruhul Amin Munshi was returning home with his wife. As they passed the college on a motorcycle, protesters allegedly stopped them, dragged Ruhul Amin off the bike, and beat him. The motorcycle was then set ablaze. Locals later rescued him and took him to hospital.

Monira Akhter, wife of Ruhul Amin, said, "We were on our way home when several Chhatra Dal activists attacked my husband in front of Shariatpur Government College. They pushed me to the ground and set fire to our motorcycle. We recognised several of the attackers and will take legal action."

Ishaq Sardar, joint convener of the convening committee, said, "I was inside the college campus with some Chhatra Dal leaders when I heard shouting. I came to the road and saw a group assaulting Ruhul bhai. We rescued him and sent him to the hospital. I could not identify those who beat him."

Asked about the incident, district BNP General Secretary Sardar AKM Nasir Uddin Kalu told The Daily Star, "The Chhatra Dal activists are not listening to us at all. It's truly unfortunate. I told them that the committee was announced by the central Chhatra Dal and that they should speak to the central leadership instead of creating chaos in Shariatpur.

"But they ignored our advice, blocked roads, and caused public suffering. Now they have even attacked a senior BNP leader. I condemn such disgraceful acts."