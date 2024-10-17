BNP calls for cancellation of 43rd BCS appointments

BNP today called for the complete cancellation of appointments made based on the final results of the 43rd Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examination, which was conducted under the Awami League government, to ensure fairness for job seekers.

The party further demanded the cancellation of all proceedings related to the 44th, 45th, and 46th BCS exams, urging that a fair and transparent process be implemented to appoint meritorious and deserving candidates.

"We demand that the interim government immediately revoke the gazette notification on the appointments made based on the 43rd BCS examinations results, which were conducted by a partisan commission during the fascist regime of the Awami League," said BNP standing committee member Salahuddin Ahmed.

Speaking at a press conference at the BNP Chairperson's Gulshan office, he said there is a precedent for annulling BCS recruitment, referencing the interim government's actions in 2007 when it scrapped the appointments based on the results of the 27th BCS.

He pointed out that the final results of the 27th BCS were revoked in the same context, and the then government subsequently completed the process of issuing the recruitment circular after retaking viva exams.

The BNP leader emphasised that the government could follow the example set by the 27th BCS appointment process regarding the 43rd BCS.

He said that just two months after the mass uprising, the opportunity to strengthen Awami League loyalists' control in the administration by appointing ousted party supporters without proper scrutiny has raised serious concerns.

"We feel that this appointment is tantamount to deception and betrayal of the unforgettable sacrifices of the students in the anti-fascist movement," Salahuddin said.

"On behalf of the country and the nation, we strongly demand the interim government to cancel the 43rd BCS which was considered and recommended on party basis, depriving thousands of eligible and talented candidates," he said.