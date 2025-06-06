BGB ramps up security to prevent push-ins, rawhide smuggling in Chuadanga

The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has ramped up security measures along the Chuadanga and Meherpur border areas to prevent cross-border push-ins and the smuggling of sacrificial animal rawhide ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.

Speaking at a press conference at the BGB-6 Battalion headquarters in Chuadanga today, Lt Col Nazmul Hasan, commanding officer of the battalion, said the force has taken a 'strict position' to ensure border security during the upcoming Eid.

"Considering the national demand for sacrificial animals, there is currently an adequate supply of livestock within the country, largely produced by local farmers," he said, adding that "in particular, Chuadanga and Meherpur districts have sufficient stock to meet local needs."

To prevent local farmers from financial losses due to illegal cattle smuggling, BGB has intensified patrols, surveillance, and intelligence operations.

"We are already seeing positive outcomes from these measures," Lt Col Hasan said.

He further said that the BGB has bolstered checkpoint operations and surveillance, anticipating attempts to smuggle animal rawhides following Eid,

The force is coordinating with other law enforcement agencies and local administration to ensure comprehensive security in the region, he said.

Regarding the prevention of illegal border crossings, the BGB official noted that strict patrols and monitoring continue.

"With the support of border communities, we are maintaining maximum vigilance. We are fully prepared to prevent any unlawful entry into the country," he said.

He also mentioned that any push-in attempts that occur without proper procedures are protested by BGB, both in writing and verbally, during regular flag meetings with the Indian Border Security Force (BSF).