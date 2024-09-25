BGB hands over BSF man to India

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) handed over a member of Indian Border Security Force (BSF) yesterday afternoon, hours after he was detained along Chanderhat border in Thakurgaon's Pirganj upazila for intruding into Bangladesh.

Upakumar Das, 32, a member of Gouripur Camp under BSF Battalion-63, was handed over to the BSF authorities around 4:30pm after a one and a half hour sector commander-level flag meeting between the two forces on the same border.

Col Md Arifuzzaman, sector commander of BGB, Dinajpur, led the Bangladeshi side while Iss Awul, DIG of Kishanganj Sector BSF Battalion, led the Indian side.

The BSF man said he came into Bangladeshi territory by mistake.