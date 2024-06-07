Bangladesh
Benazir’s immovable properties: Court appoints administrators to look after them

ACC now sets June 23 for quizzing him
Staff Correspondent
Fri Jun 7, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Fri Jun 7, 2024 09:58 AM
Ex-IGP Benazir Ahmed
Photo: Collected from Facebook

A Dhaka court yesterday appointed administrators to look after some of the immovable properties of Benazir Ahmed and his family members.

The upazila nirbahi officer will look after the properties in Savar and deputy commissioners in Cox's Bazar and Madaripur.

In Gopalganj, the deputy commissioner, fisheries and agriculture officers will take charge of land and water bodies, the court said.

The ACC fixed June 23 for interrogating Benazir over allegations of corruption, after he did not show up for yesterday's hearing.

Judge Mohammed Ash-Shams Joglul Hossain passed the order, accepting a petition filed by ACC Deputy Director Hafizul Islam.

The court ordered the ACC to look after the former police chief's four flats in the capital's Gulshan, reports Prothom Alo.

Proceeds from the assets will be given to the state coffers.

Meanwhile, the ACC fixed June 23 for interrogating Benazir over allegations of corruption, after he did not show up for yesterday's hearing.

Asked whether Benazir requested the commission to reschedule the hearing, ACC Secretary Khorsheda Yasmin said the team investigating Benazir had set the date.

On May 28, the commission requested Benazir to attend the hearing that was supposed to take place yesterday and his wife and daughters on June 9.

When a reporter asked whether the latter hearings would take place, the ACC secretary said, "Let June 9 come. Then we will see."

Speculation is rife that Benazir and his family members had left the country.

