ACC probe into Benazir, family’s wealth in final stages

The Anti-Corruption Commission has completed a thorough analysis of documents and field-level investigations regarding former inspector general of police Benazir Ahmed, as its two-month-long inquiry reaches its final stages.

The anti-graft body did not accept Benazir's written claims that his assets were acquired legally.

The ACC team is now preparing a comprehensive report to submit to the commission. The report may recommend filing charges against Benazir Ahmed, his wife Jissan Mirza, and his two daughters, Farheen Rishta Binte Benazir and Tahsin Raisa Binte Benazir.

There is, however, some uncertainty within the commission regarding whether to request a detailed wealth statement from Benazir. Depending on the directives received, the ACC team might either issue a notice for asset details or directly recommend filing charges.

An ACC high official, seeking anonymity, told The Daily Star, "Benazir and his family have claimed in written statements that their wealth was legally acquired. But their explanations don't add up and thus unacceptable. The ACC team will soon submit their report to the commission based on the analysis of the collected data."

Benazir and his family's written statement was submitted to the ACC chairman on June 20,said ACC Secretary Khorsheda Yasmin.

"Hopefully, we will be able to file the report with the court as per our schedule."

However, ACC's asset management unit plans to apply to the court for an executive magistrate to inspect Benazir's four flats in Gulshan. The unit intends to compile an inventory of the contents inside these flats, which are reportedly part of Benazir's vast wealth. The ACC will then seek the court's guidance on managing these assets.

The former IGP's family resided in these four flats, which are currently locked as the family is believed to be abroad.

As part of the investigation, the ACC summoned Benazir on June 6, and his wife and daughters on June 9 for questioning, but they did not appear. However, no travel bans have been issued against them by the ACC.

They were again summoned on June 23 and 24. Instead of appearing, they submitted the written statement through their lawyer on June 20. According to various sources, the family remains abroad.

Along with allegations of corruption and substantial illegal wealth accumulation, Benazir is also accused of concealing his police identity in his passport. Despite holding high positions within the police force, he obtained a passport as a private employee, violating government employment and passport regulations.

This was discovered during a renewal attempt, which led the passport office to halt the process. At the time, Benazir was the director general of the Rapid Action Battalion, and managed to resolve the issue using his influence.

The ACC has found seven passports belonging to Benazir and his family members.

On June 25, the commission interrogated eight officials from the passport office regarding Benazir's passport forgery.

On March 31, allegations of illegal wealth acquisition by Benazir and his family published in a national daily prompted the ACC to launch an investigation after verifying the claims.

It began the probe, led by Deputy Director Hafizul Islam, on April 22. The team also includes a three-member special investigation team from the ACC headquarters.