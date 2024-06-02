Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Sun Jun 2, 2024 03:07 PM
Last update on: Sun Jun 2, 2024 04:21 PM

Benazir must return home if found guilty: Quader

AL general secretary says govt cannot be blamed for the ex-IGP's misdeeds
Sun Jun 2, 2024 03:07 PM Last update on: Sun Jun 2, 2024 04:21 PM

Ruling Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today said former Inspector General of Police Benazir Ahmed has to return home if found guilty of corruption and the government will not compromise on the issue.

"Will there be no trial if he is not here [in Bangladesh]? Was a tax evasion case not filed against Tarique Rahman [BNP acting chairman] because he is abroad? Was the verdict not delivered?" said Quader.

The road transport and bridges minister made the remarks at a press briefing held at the AL president's Dhanmondi political office.

Benazir Ahmed corruption scandal
An IGP’s eye-watering corruption takes the lid off patronage politics

In response to a journalist's query, the AL second-in-command said that it would not be appropriate to blame the government for the corruption committed by Benazir.

"Did any media write about Benazir's corruption before Kaler Kantha did it? …. No one (before) dared to do that. Now, you are blaming the government. You can't do that," said Quader.

He said it's important to look at whether the government provides impunity to anyone after the allegation of corruption proves true.

Quader said the government does not interfere with the operations of the Anti-Corruption Commission and fully supports the investigation into the corruption allegations against Benazir.

Asked if it was a failure of the government's law enforcement or intelligence agencies for not finding out about Benazir's corruption, Quader said, "If there was any failure [on their part], they would also be brought to book. Every criminal will be tried. No leniency will be shown," he said.

