Dipan Nandy
Sat Jun 1, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sat Jun 1, 2024 12:03 PM

‘Benazir, his family left the country’

Say several officers of govt agencies
Ex-IGP Benazir Ahmed
Photo: Collected from Facebook

Though the authorities remain tightlipped about the whereabouts of former inspector general of police Benazir Ahmed and his family members, several sources say they have left the country.

Benazir, his wife, and their three daughters left Dhaka on a Singapore Airlines flight on the night of May 4, said several officers of law enforcement and intelligence agencies on the condition of anonymity.

court orders to confiscate properties of ex-IGP Benazir
Benazir, Family’s 114 Acres: All bought while he helmed Rab and police

According to an officer, the former police chief, who is facing an Anti-Corruption Commission probe, went to Singapore with his family, stating on documents that his wife needed treatment. They later travelled to Dubai.

The Daily Star could not independently verify the claims.

This correspondent called Benazir multiple times and sent him text messages, but he did not respond.

Contacted yesterday, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said, "We have no information that he left the country."

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader also said he has no idea whether the former IGP had left the country.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Immigration) Monirul Islam said, "Since Benazir is no longer the IGP, I do not have his immigration information."

Benazir Ahmed corruption scandal
An IGP’s eye-watering corruption takes the lid off patronage politics

After his retirement as the IGP in September 2022, Benazir and his family lived at a flat on the Rancon Icon Tower in Gulshan. On March 5, 2023, he purchased four apartments at House no. 1 on Road-130 in Gulshan-1.

One of the security guards of the 15-storey Rancon Icon Tower said, "I haven't seen any family members enter or leave the flat in quite a long time."

The ACC summoned Benazir for questioning on June 6, and his wife and three children on June 9. A source said Benazir and his family's lawyer might request more time from the ACC.

Benazir's lawyer, Shah Monjurul Hoque, said, "I don't have information about his whereabouts."

On April 18, the ACC launched an inquiry into the allegations that the former police chief amassed illegal wealth. A three-member committee is conducting the probe.

Before becoming the IGP, Benazir was the director general of Rab.

