A BCL leader’s controversial rise

Not so long ago, Mostafa Hossain Helal used to run a small mobile recharge shop in Moddho Badda area in the capital.

However, after becoming the president of Gulshan thana unit Chhatra League in 2019, Helal's lifestyle changed overnight.

This position in the ruling Awami League-backed student organisation has appeared to be his Aladdin's lamp. Overnight, Helal transitioned to a more luxurious lifestyle, residing in his own luxurious apartment in Natun Bazar and commuting in a Toyota Noah car.

He, however, sold his flat four months ago.

A complaint was lodged against Helal with the Anti-Corruption Commission in January where the complainant alleged that he has illegal assets worth Tk 42 crore.

Helal's social media photos also show he frequently travels to different countries, including Thailand, Singapore and Malaysia.

The Chhatra League charter does not allow its activists to have any job or be involved in any business. Helal has breached several clauses of the BCL charter.

Helal completed his post-graduation in Physics from Government Titumir College in 2011, according to documents obtained by The Daily Star.

The BCL constitution states that leaders should be under 29 years old, but Helal assumed leadership at the age of 30 on July 30, 2019, as per his NID card. Presently, he is 34 years and seven months old. Besides, he got married twice and has two children, further breaching the organisation's rules.

The fifth (Ga) section of the BCL charter prohibits married persons from being eligible for BCL membership.

Helal was married even before assuming the BCL post. His eldest son is a third grader at a private English-medium school.

He is also accused of extorting Tk 20,000 per month from each of the 25 spa centres in Gulshan area.

Seeking anonymity, owners of two spa centres told this newspaper that they complied with Helal's demands fearing their businesses might get shut down if they did not give him money.

In his pursuit of extortion money, Helal went to the extent of suspending BCL activists who were unable to collect the targets set by him.

Talking to The Daily Star, leader of a Gulshan unit AL Helal's source of income is spa business and extortion.

Helal also faces accusations of running the Gulshan Thana unit BCL at his whim, evident in his recent suspension of activists for alleged inactivity, which contradicts the BCL charter that prohibits a thana level committee from having the authority to suspend any leader.

Contacted, Helal said "You may write whatever you want. I do not want to make any comment on the issue."

Helal is a follower of Sagar Ahmed, general secretary of Dhaka city north Chhatra League.

Contacted, Sagar said, "We are looking into the allegations to verify its authenticity. Organisational steps will be taken against him if they are found to be true.'

Riyaz Mahmud, president of Dhaka metropolitan north Chhatra League, said, "I have also heard complaints against Helal. We are investigating the matter.'

Contacted, BCL general secretary Sheikh Wali Asif Enan said they are aware of the allegations. "We have already asked the BCL unit to dissolve the committee (of which Helal is a president)."