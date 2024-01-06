Bangladeshi student's dream nipped in the bud

With the dream of becoming a teacher at a public university, Abir Hossain, a former student of Dhaka University, went to the US in January last year.

The 34-year-old was pursuing his higher education at Lamar University in Beaumont, Texas, and expected to return to Bangladesh after completing his degree.

But his life was cut short on January 1 as two miscreants killed him at a store where he used to work as a clerk.

"We had high hopes for Abir. But everything is shattered now," Abir's elder brother Jahidul Islam told The Daily Star.

Ever since he went abroad, Abir, the youngest among his seven siblings, had borne his mother's medical expenses.

"My mother is 75 years old. She has been unable to sleep after my brother's death," Jahidul added.

According to his family, Abir's wife and two-year-old daughter live in the US alongside her family.

After completing his post-graduation in 2014, he worked at Brac University as a researcher. He then joined Atish Dipankar University of Science and Technology in Uttara as an adjunct faculty.

A few months after he left for the US, his father died, they added.

Abir was brilliant and hard-working who managed to pay for his own education at Dhaka University by offering his services as a tutor, they said.

He was also very close to his teachers at the Institute of Social Welfare and Research of Dhaka University.

"We lost a brilliant boy. He wished to be a public university teacher as he has excellent results. That's why he went abroad for further studies," said Prof Mohammad Shahin Khan, a teacher of his department.

"Abir communicated with me from abroad. He planned to return to Bangladesh and join a university as a teacher," he said.

Meanwhile, Bangladeshi students at Lamar University began a 'GoFundMe' campaign for Abir's family. Quoting Abir's cousin Sajib, Jahidul said about 2,000 people from around the world had already donated $80,000 (about Tk 90 lakh) for his family until Tuesday.

Abir's body will reach Dhaka airport around 11:00 on Wednesday, Jahid added.