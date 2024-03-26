Bangladeshi farmer shot dead by BSF on Naogaon border: BGB

A Bangladeshi died after being shot by India's Border Security Force near the border at Naogaon's Porsha upazila early today, a Border Guard Bangladesh official said.

The deceased was identified as Al Amin, 32, a farmer of Nitpur Hapania border in Porsha.

Al Amin was shot by BSF men when he entered Indian territory to work there as a farm labourer, said Lt Col Muhammad Sadiqur Rahman, commanding officer of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) battalion-16 in Naogaon.

The incident took place a kilometre away from the border around 4:30am, he said.

The local BGB border outpost sent a protest note to the BSF, said the BGB official.

"BGB officials have been requesting their Indian counterparts over months not to engage in provocative actions like firing, and to capture the person in case they find any Bangladeshi miscreant. But it's unfortunate that the firing occurred," said Lt Col Sadiqur Rahman.

The protest note called for a battalion-level flag meeting with BSF officials.