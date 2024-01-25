Bangladesh will buy 10 Airbus planes when economy permits: FM

Bangladesh will buy 10 planes of the European company Airbus when the country's economy permits, said Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud today.

He made the comment after separate meetings with French Ambassador Marie Masdupuy and German Ambassador Achim Troster at the foreign ministry.

Asked if the decision to buy the planes was final, he said the final decision on the purchase is not taken at the foreign ministry but at the ministry concerned.

Hasan Mahmud also said he discussed buying the Second Bangabandhu Satellite from France. A memorandum of understanding was signed on buying satellite during the visit of French President Macron last year and the final agreement will be signed soon.

The first satellite that Bangladesh bought from France was a communication satellite and the second one is an observatory satellite that will collect data on climate as well as security, said Hasan Mahmud.

The two ambassadors also handed over the congratulatory letters of German Chancellor and French President.

Both these countries are major development and trade partners of Bangladesh and the ambassadors discussed widening the relations in the coming days, Hasan Mahmud said.

Talking to reporters, French Ambassador Marie Masdupuy said France wants to start a new programme for exchanging young teachers and students with Bangladesh.

She said France and Bangladesh already have an outstanding relation and the two countries want to further deepen it in the days to come.

At the meeting, they reviewed the various aspects of the relationship including trade, climate change, culture.

Marie Masdupuy also said that Bangladesh and France have agreed to work together for a durable solution to the Rohingya crisis.