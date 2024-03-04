Bangladesh seeks $30b from China over next 5 years for power sector

State Minister Nasrul Hamid conveys strategic vision in meeting with Chinese envoy

Bangladesh has expressed a strong interest in expanding China's involvement in the power and energy sector, aiming for $30 billion over the next five years.

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources, Nasrul Hamid, conveyed this strategic vision during a meeting with Yao Wen, the Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh, today.

The meeting, held at the state minister's office, covered a wide array of mutual interests, laying the groundwork for deeper cooperation between the two nations.

"We are looking forward to China playing a more substantial role. Bangladesh's power and energy sector needs $30 billion in investment over the next five years," said Nasrul.

He proposed forming a dedicated team to explore potential investment areas, emphasising Bangladesh's keen interest in deepening collaboration.

Ambassador Yao reiterated China's commitment to fostering stronger bilateral ties. He acknowledged the growing cooperation between the two nations and emphasised the importance of further strengthening joint efforts.

"It's essential for both nations to come together to strengthen the area of cooperation," Yao said.

The discussion covered various potential investment areas, including Chinese-funded projects, establishing facilities for lithium batteries, semiconductors, and electric vehicles, as well as exploring battery storage systems, smart meters, solar and wind power projects, waste-to-energy solutions, and gas extraction.