Bangladesh now a role model in the world: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said Bangladesh has become a role model in the world for development and its advancement will be continued braving all odds.

She was speaking at an Awami League Central Working Committee (ALCWC) meeting at the Gono Bhaban yesterday evening.

Hasina, also the AL president, said Bangladesh has made visible advancement in all sectors including education, health and agriculture.

She said the mother and child mortality rates have declined, medicare services have reached the grassroots, literacy rate has gone up and the economic growth and per capita income have also increased.

Hasina said the country was able to maintain its economic growth despite the Covid-19 pandemic, Russia-Ukraine war, and sanctions and counter sanctions due to timely measures taken by her government.

She said Bangladesh has attained the status of a developing country under the leadership of the AL. The country will start its journey as a developing country from 2026, she added.

"If Awami League stays in power, the country's graduation from least-developed country status to a developing country will happen for sure," the PM said.

Hasina said people are the only strength of the AL. "People kept faith in us as they voted Awami League to power in the January 7 national election," she said.

She said it would be very unfortunate if anyone needed to take a lesson about democracy and voting rights from the BNP which had initiated the vote rigging and ruining democracy.

The premier said the AL is the party which had carried out long struggles to establish democracy and voting rights in the country and many of its leaders and activists sacrificed their lives.

Hasina blasted the so-called politicians and intellectuals who are spreading propaganda against the country's prosperity and progress.

AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader, presidium members Mosharraf Hossain, Matia Chowdhury, Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim and Kazi Zafarullah and senior member Abul Hasanat Abdullah, were present on the dias.