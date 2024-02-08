Bangladesh to make defence purchases from India: FM

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud today said Dhaka will make defence purchases from New Delhi.

He, after delivering a speech at Vivekananda International Foundation in New Delhi, also said the defence and security cooperation between the two neighbouring countries is "on an upswing".

The Bangladeshi foreign minister made the remarks when asked whether Bangladesh is contemplating procuring India's indigenously-manufactured light combat aircraft Tejas, Dhruv choppers, and other military hardware, reports our New Delhi correspondent.

During his lecture on "Bangladesh-India Relations in the Last Decade", Hasan Mahmud described the current state of relations between India and Bangladesh as a "golden chapter" and said the two countries are now giving highest priority to three aspects -- enhancing mutual trust and confidence, promoting connectivity, and ensuring all round economic cooperation.

"We are going through a golden chapter of our relationship. India-Bangladesh relationship is now a role model for the neighbourhood and democracy today," he said.

On the Rohingya crisis in Bangladesh, he said a case has already been filed at the International Court of Justice and Dhaka is in touch with New Delhi in this regard.

Mahmud said the current situation in Myanmar is an "obstacle" to sending back the refugees but he hoped the crisis will be over very soon and "we will be able to send them back. In this respect, we expect assistance and cooperation from the Indian side."

On his talks with Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval yesterday, Mahmud said a range of issues were discussed including Rohingya refugees, Teesta water, and security.