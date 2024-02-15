Bangladesh-India Urs special train: A symbol of friendship for over 100yrs

A special train left Chuadanga's Darshana today with 2,250 devotees who will attend the annual Urs at Jora mosque in Midinipur, West Bengal.

The train left Rajbari at 10:30pm yesterday and reached Darshana International Railway Station at 12:10 pm. It left for Medinipur at 10:30am today.

The special train that runs between the two countries once a year has been in operation since 1902.

Mirza Kamrul Hasan, superintendent of Darshana International Railway Station, said the special train left for India at 10:30am with 2,250 passengers following all rules.

The devotees included 1,312 men, 858 women, and 80 children.

Abdul Aziz Quadri, general secretary of religious institution Anjuman-e-Quaderia of Rajbari said that the Urs will be held at Medinipur Jora Mosque on February 17 night.

For more than 100 years, this special train has been a bridge of friendship between the two countries as many Bangladeshis travel by train to attend the religious event every year, he said.

Aziz Quadri said that the Indian embassy provides visa to Bangladeshi devotees in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh.

The railway authorities have taken all measures so that passengers can reach their destination safely, Rajbari Railway Station Master Tanmoy Kumar Dutta said, adding that guards, electricians, and attendants have been appointed so that there is no disruption in the devotees' journey by the train.

The devotees will return home by the same train on February 19.

Darshana International Immigration In-Charge Atiq Hasan said tight security measures have been taken for the passengers.