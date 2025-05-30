Bangladesh
Bangladesh committed to global peace

Army Chief General Waker tells Int'l Day of UN Peacekeepers event
Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman yesterday said Bangladesh has earned global recognition for its contributions to peacekeeping and remains firmly committed to upholding international peace through continued participation in UN missions.

He made the remarks at an event marking the International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers 2025, held at the Bangladesh-China Friendship Conference Centre in Dhaka.

Paying tribute to the 168 Bangladeshi peacekeepers who lost their lives in the line of duty, the army chief commended the dedication of personnel currently serving in missions across the world.

"As Bangladesh's senior-most peacekeeper, I feel proud and honoured to be here today... Let me begin by solemnly remembering our 168 brave soldiers and police personnel who made the ultimate sacrifice in various peacekeeping missions. Their sacrifice will forever be honoured by the nation."

General Waker highlighted Bangladesh's long-standing commitment to global peace, noting that the country has participated in UN peacekeeping operations since 1988.

At present, 5,018 Bangladeshi peacekeepers are deployed across nine UN missions, including 4,880 from the army, 343 from the navy, 396 from the air force, and 199 from the police.

"Our peacekeepers are always ready to face any challenge with advanced training, strong moral values, professionalism, and neutrality -- even at the risk of their own lives," he said.

