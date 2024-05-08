Avoid doing anything that hurts religious sentiments: PM

Describing Islam as a religion of peace, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today asked the people not to do anything that goes against religious sentiments.

"No one should do anything -- like taking alcohol, gambling, corruption, terrorism and militancy -- that hurts our religious sentiments," she said.

The premier said this while opening the hajj programme 2024 (1445 hijri) in the capital's Ashkona area. The first hajj flight is scheduled to depart Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport for Saudi Arabia tomorrow.

She said Islam is a sacred religion that has ensured the rights of the people of all classes.

It is very unfortunate that a handful of people would earn a bad name for Islam by carrying out militancy. "I always protest it," she added.

The PM said people of all religions would continue to enjoy equal rights to follow their respective religion in the country.

She asked the pilgrims to pray for Bangladesh and its people while performing the holy hajj.

This year, a total of 85,257 pilgrims from Bangladesh are going to perform the holy hajj. Of them, 4,562 pilgrims will perform hajj under the government management, while 80, 695 pilgrims under the private management.

The prime minister also exchanged greetings with the hajj pilgrims here at the Hajj camp in Ashkona.

Hajj is expected to be held on June 15, subject to the sighting of the moon.