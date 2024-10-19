Asif Nazrul clarifies statement on election; says decision rests with chief adviser

A day after commenting on the possibility of the next election being held in 2025, Law Adviser Asif Nazrul today clarified that only the chief adviser of the interim government has the authority to make such an announcement.

"An election is a highly important policy decision, and its timing will be determined under the leadership of the chief adviser. Only he has the authority to make such an announcement," Asif Nazrul wrote on his verified Facebook page.

"Unfortunately, some media outlets have presented this conditional speculation as an official election announcement. With all due respect, this is not accurate," Asif Nazrul said.

The law adviser, in a recent TV discussion, mentioned that an election might be possible next year, but there are several factors at play.

"I didn't have the opportunity to fully explain these factors during the programme. However, from the government's stance, it's clear that reforms and political consensus are being discussed as prerequisites for the election. These are the factors I was referring to."

Asif Nazrul said that he also mentioned the need for reforms during the programme. Additionally, he elaborated on other key factors, such as the formation of the search committee and the Election Commission, as well as the preparation of the voter list. If these aspects are properly addressed, an election may indeed take place next year.

"However, I emphasised that this is only my initial assessment," he added.

On Thursday, during a Channel I programme titled "Ajker Patrika," in response to a question from Daily Manabzamin Chief Editor Matiur Rahman Chowdhury about the timing of the election, Asif Nazrul said the next national election could be arranged by the next year, 2025, after completing the pre-election preparations, including the formation of a new Election Commission through a search committee.

"I think realistically, holding the election can be possible by next year," he said.

Asif added that a search committee will be formed soon to help constitute the new Election Commission, which will then create an accurate voters' list, paving the way for the election.