Govt set to reshuffle admin ahead of polls

1.5 lakh cops to be trained; 60,000 army personnel to be deployed

The government will carry out key administrative reshuffles ahead of the upcoming national election and will provide specialised training to around 150,000 police personnel to ensure proper execution of polls duties.

The decisions were made yesterday at a meeting, presided over by Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus, reviewing the law-and-order situation and preparations of law enforcement agencies for the election.

With robust coordination between the army, police, and civil administration, the country is on track for a safe, well-managed, free and fair election. — CA Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam

It was also decided that around 60,000 army personnel will be deployed to bolster election security.

"They will act primarily as a striking force to maintain law and order," Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam told reporters after the meeting at State Guest House Jamuna.

Army personnel have been active in the field since early August and have magistracy powers, he said, adding that with robust coordination between the army, police, and civil administration, the country is on track for a safe, well-managed, free and fair election.

About the administrative reshuffles, the chief adviser's Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder said, "Transfers will only occur where necessary, not across the board."

At a meeting on Saturday, Prof Yunus assured political parties that the election date would be announced within four to five days, meeting sources said.

Earlier on July 9, Yunus ordered the authorities concerned to complete all polls preparations by December.

The polls are likely to take place in February or April, he told an earlier meeting with law enforcers.

On June 13, Yunus said the election could be held the week before Ramadan 2026 if all preparations are completed by then.

He made the remarks during a meeting in London with BNP acting chairperson Tarique Rahman, who suggested holding the polls before the month of fasting, which will begin in the third week of February.

Yesterday's meeting was attended by Home Adviser Lt General (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, Special Assistant to the Chief Adviser on Home Affairs Khuda Baksh Chowdhury, the principal secretary, cabinet secretary, home secretary, and top officials of law enforcement agencies and the Armed Forces Division.

Several crucial decisions were made regarding law enforcement, administrative preparedness, and countering misinformation.

Yunus directed law enforcement agencies to identify potential election-time "hotspots" -- areas that could see unrest -- and make recommendations on steps needed to maintain order, said Azad.

The chief adviser also asked agencies to assess the situation in each area ahead of the polls and submit reports to the central monitoring committee. Based on these reports, special deployments will be made in vulnerable districts.

Azad added that Inspector General of Police Baharul Alam told the meeting that starting in September, approximately 150,000 police officials will undergo specialised training on election duties.

The training will continue till November to ensure readiness across the country.

Meanwhile, Azad said, the government is planning to establish a National Information Centre ahead of the polls due to the growing spread of rumours and disinformation. "The centre will rapidly identify and counter false information, ensuring accurate updates reach the public in real time."

The centre will also highlight timely and positive interventions by law enforcement, which often go unnoticed due to the lack of a dedicated media outlet, he added.

A proposal to establish a media wing within the national security command structure is also under discussion. It would enable regular press briefings and real-time updates on law and order.

Press Secretary Shafiqul issued a stern warning to YouTubers and other non-traditional content creators covering news events without following journalistic ethics.

"Many are seen collecting news without maintaining even minimum professional standards, which disrupts the work of trained journalists. If this continues, we may be forced to issue formal guidelines."

He urged them to learn the basics of news gathering and act responsibly, especially during sensitive events like natural disasters or political rallies.