It could be possible to hold polls by next year

Says law adviser

Law Adviser Asif Nazrul has said the next parliamentary polls may take place by 2025 after completing preparations, including formation of a new Election Commission through a search committee.

"Realistically, I think the election could be held by next year," he said.

The adviser made these comments during a TV programme titled "Ajker Patrika", aired on Channel I on Thursday night.

He was responding to a question from programme host Matiur Rahman Chowdhury, chief editor of the Daily Manabzamin, about the timing of the election.

Asif said a search committee will be formed soon to help form the new EC. The commission will first prepare an accurate voter list.

Replying to another question about the extradition of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina from India, the law adviser said that Bangladesh has an extradition treaty with India, and if the neighbouring country adheres to the treaty, Hasina should be returned to Bangladesh.

Asif said that India will have many legal arrangements. "If India interprets the law honestly, it must repatriate Hasina."

The law adviser said he had never mentioned that any journalist would be tried in the International Crimes Tribunal.

"It was a big misinterpretation of what I actually said in the overall context," he said.

Asked about a perception that he is the most powerful among the advisers, Asif said that he enjoys the same power like the other advisers do.

He said Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus holds most of the consultations with the student leaders and it is done logically.

ASIF OFFERS APOLOGY TO PEOPLE

Apologising to the people for the price hike of essentials, Asif said the government is working hard and making combined efforts to improve the situation.

"I am offering apology to you. I feel so bad. This is intolerable to us. We are working very hard. We are working together," he said.

The law adviser said the impact of the floods is reducing and the winter is approaching. "We hope the situation will improve to a great extent. In some areas, the situation has already started improving."

Asif said the government is making all possible efforts to deal with the price hike of essentials.

He said this is an issue that causes mental anguish to everyone in the government.