Foreign observers who endorsed past three polls won’t be allowed: CEC

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin today said that foreign observers, who had termed the past three national elections "credible", will not be allowed to observe the upcoming parliamentary election.

He made the remark following a meeting with Canadian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Ajit Singh at the Election Commission headquarters in Agargaon.

"Should we accept those observers who termed the last three elections acceptable, fair, and credible? We will allow those with proven experience in election observation and who are considered reliable. We will not accept those who endorsed the previous three elections," the CEC told reporters.

Asked about the number of foreign observers for the next general election, the CEC said they hoped many observers will come to oversee the polls.

"We have already written to European Union to send observers… They had earlier expressed interest in coming. However, they have been asked to inform us in advance, since they have 28 countries," he said.