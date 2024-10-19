Asif Nazrul, army chief's election remarks not govt stance: Religious Affairs Adviser

National election to be held after state reforms

Religious Affairs Adviser to the interim government, A F M Khalid Hossain, announced yesterday that national elections will take place after the completion of state reforms aimed at ensuring stability in the country.

"The election will be held after bringing stability through reforms. We are not an elected government. If we announce an election in this situation, it will lead to chaos and confusion, hindering the journey toward democracy. However, we assure you that we are committed to holding elections and handing over power to the people," he said during an exchange of views with journalists at the conference room of Cox's Bazar Circuit House.

In response to remarks made by Law Adviser Asif Nazrul and the army chief regarding the election timeline, the adviser said, "Those are not the official statements of the government. Prof Yunus has said that when you hear it from the government, that's when the election will happen."

On Thursday, Asif Nazrul said the next national election could be arranged by the next year, 2025, after completing the pre-election preparations, including formation of a new Election Commission through a search committee.

Addressing concerns about the interim government's desire to retain power, Khaled dismissed such claims.

"Many leaders say the advisers have grown greedy for power and will not want to relinquish it. This is a misconception. We have no attachment to power. We are here temporarily, tasked with reforming the country," he said.

On the issue of sending pilgrims for the Hajj by ship, the adviser said, "The government has reached a policy decision on this matter. Discussions with Saudi Arabia and other relevant stakeholders are ongoing, but it is a time-consuming process. Arrangements have been made to send pilgrims by sea for the Hajj in 2026."

In addition to state reforms, Khaled emphasised the government's focus on improving law and order, creating a level playing field for political parties, and updating the voter list to ensure fair participation in the upcoming elections.

"Once these objectives are achieved, we will hold elections in which all political parties can participate," he added.

The event was presided over by Mahbubur Rahman, president of the Cox's Bazar Press Club.

Other attendees included Abdul Hamid Jamaddar, secretary of the Ministry of Religion; Nazim Uddin Ahmed, additional deputy commissioner of Cox's Bazar (Education and ICT); Mumtaz Uddin Bahari, general secretary of the press club; and Tashdid Ur Reza, coordinator of the anti-discrimination student movement.