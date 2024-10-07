Army saved the country from instability

Says Yunus, inaugurates ‘Army Headquarters Selection Board-2024’

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus yesterday said the Bangladesh Army has once again been recognised as a symbol of trust by the people of the country.

"Bangladesh Army stood by the people of the country at the time of crisis and saved the country from an unstable situation by expediting the process of forming an interim government," he said while inaugurating the "Army Headquarters Selection Board-2024" at the Army Headquarters as the chief guest.

The chief adviser directed the members of the Selection Board to emphasise professional competence, leadership qualities and standards of discipline, honesty, trustworthiness, and loyalty, and above all, the suitability of the officers for promotion, said a press release issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus poses for a photo with army officials at the inauguration of the “Army Headquarters Selection Board-2024” at its headquarters in the capital yesterday. Photo: PID

He said officers with honesty, integrity, and leadership qualities deserve promotions and directed the authorities to select those officers for promotion who have succeeded in providing competent leadership in various activities of military life, irrespective of political ideology.

In the first phase under this promotion board, eligible officers for the ranks of colonel and lieutenant colonel in the Bangladesh Army will be considered for promotion, the press release said.

The chief adviser welcomed everyone to the new Bangladesh following the revolution of the students and people.

He remembered with deep respect all who were killed in the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement in July-August.

Prof Yunus also recalled all the brave soldiers of the armed forces, including the army, who participated in the Liberation War. The nation will always remember with respect the self-sacrifice of martyrs of the armed forces, said the chief adviser.

On arrival at the venue, Yunus was welcomed by Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman, the chief adviser's special assistant on defence and national solidarity, and the Chief of General Staff and Principal Staff Officer of the Armed Forces Division.

The chief of army staff expressed gratitude to the chief adviser for inaugurating the selection board despite his busy schedule.

The defence secretary and senior officers of the army were present at the inauguration ceremony.

At the end of the ceremony, Yunus participated in a photo session with the army officers and wrote his comments on the visitors' book.