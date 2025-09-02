Army chief assures govt of full support

Meets chief adviser

Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman yesterday assured Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus of full cooperation with the interim government.

He made the pledge during a meeting with the chief adviser at the Jamuna.

At the meeting, Yunus discussed the army's role in assisting the civil administration and thanked the military for its continued contribution to maintaining law and order, according to a statement from the Chief Adviser's Press Wing.

He also emphasised the need to streamline this role, including a clearly defined command structure and close coordination between all forces in the months leading up to the elections.

"I have made a solemn commitment to the nation to deliver an election that would stand out in terms of turnout, participation of new and women voters, global confidence in safety and security, and its atmosphere as a celebration of democracy and rule of law," said the chief adviser.

General Waker, in response, urged the chief adviser not to pay attention to rumours. "The entire army is committed to making the government successful in all its initiatives and programmes," he added.

In a separate statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) yesterday said there was an extensive exchange of views on overall law and order and the role of the army in its improvement.

According to the release, Gen Waker assured the chief adviser that the army would continue to provide full support to improve law and order and ensure public safety.

He also shared his experience and the key outcomes of various discussions held during his official visit to China, the ISPR said.

The army chief also paid a courtesy call on President Mohammed Shahabuddin at the Bangabhaban and discussed his recent visit to China as well as law and order.

According to ISPR, General Waker also briefed the president and the chief adviser about ongoing development activities within the army and its plans.