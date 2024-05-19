Approve urban policy soon

Urge speakers, stress decentralisation and proper management for liveable cities

Approving the draft National Urban Policy is urgent to keep cities liveable, said speakers at a programme yesterday.

National Urban Policy, first drafted in 2011 and later updated in 2024, stresses decentralisation and powerful urban management, said Professor Emeritus Nazrul Islam, president of Centre for Urban Studies, at the inaugural session of a day-long conference.

However, the policy is still awaiting the approval of the LGRD ministry, he added.

CUS organised the conference to celebrate its 52nd founding anniversary.

"Experts agree that decentralising the economic and social strengths of a megacity is reasonable and commendable. However, it's also crucial to address urban management and good governance issues," said Prof Nazrul.

He said according to 2022 BBS data, 38.46 percent of the country's urban population lives in greater Dhaka (Rajuk area), with 19.62 percent residing in central Dhaka (two city corporation areas).

Primate (largest) cities and other medium or small cities are now in unliveable condition due to a lack of proper management and excessive population, he said.

Iqbal Habib, vice president of Bangladesh Paribesh Andolon, highlighted the government's failure to approve the National Urban Policy over the past 13 years, despite repeated efforts from experts. He believes that compact housing and food security are connected to decentralisation.

Speaking as chief guest, LGRD Minister Md Tazul Islam promised to focus on approving the policy as soon as possible. He said the current government is committed to sustainable urbanisation with proper civic amenities.

Dr Israt Islam from Buet emphasised the importance of ensuring proper implementation once the National Urban Policy is approved, noting that the lack of political will has hindered the implementation of Detailed Area Plan.

Highlighting the importance of relocating industries and factories to economic zone areas to preserve farmlands, open spaces, and water bodies, Dr Adil Mohammad Khan, president of the Bangladesh Institute of Planners, stated that the government must compel owners to relocate their establishments to the designated areas.

President of Institute for Planning and Development Dr Akter Mahmud said ensuring three elements are crucial for decentralisation -- employment, education and Medicare facilities.

Dr Mohammad Abul Kalam of Jahangirnagar University also spoke at the event.