Bangladesh
BSS, Dhaka
Mon Apr 29, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Mon Apr 29, 2024 03:12 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

AL central working committee meeting tomorrow

BSS, Dhaka
Mon Apr 29, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Mon Apr 29, 2024 03:12 AM

Awami League central working committee will hold a meeting tomorrow.

The meeting will be held at the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's official Gono Bhaban residence at 7:00pm, said a press release signed by the party's deputy office secretary Sayem Khan.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Awami League President Sheikh Hasina will preside over the meeting.

AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader has requested all the members of the central working committee to attend the meeting on time.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বিদ্যুৎ ও জ্বালানি

দেশে লোডশেডিং ১৮৬০ মেগাওয়াট ছাড়াল

বিভিন্ন বিদ্যুৎ সংস্থার গ্রামীণ পর্যায়ের কর্মকর্তারা মনে করেন, লোডশেডিংয়ের মাত্রা এনএলডিসির দেখানো সরকারি হিসাবের চেয়ে অনেক বেশি।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

মাঝেমধ্যে বাচ্চাদের খাইয়ে না খেয়ে থাকতে হয় ফাতেমার

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification