AL central working committee meeting tomorrow

Awami League central working committee will hold a meeting tomorrow.

The meeting will be held at the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's official Gono Bhaban residence at 7:00pm, said a press release signed by the party's deputy office secretary Sayem Khan.

Awami League President Sheikh Hasina will preside over the meeting.

AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader has requested all the members of the central working committee to attend the meeting on time.