5G guideline issued after delays

Operators must roll out service in a year

Nearly two years after the 5G spectrum auction, the telecom regulator issued a licensing guideline that would allow the carriers to roll out the technology within a year.

From the second year onwards, the licensee must have the capability to provide the full list of services, including mission-critical services like smart cities, smart homes, intelligent transportation systems, smart grids, or any other useful new applications, according to the guideline.

Earlier in March 2022, the country's four mobile phone operators bought 190 megahertz (MHz) of spectrum for $1.23 billion to roll out 5G wireless communication.

Market leader Grameenphone buying 60 MHz in the 2600 band for Tk 3,361 crore. The same was done by Robi, the second largest operator. Banglalink took 40 MHz in the 2300 band for Tk 2,241 crore while state-run Teletalk procured 30 MHz in the same band for Tk 1,681 crore.

At the auction, the regulator said the operators have to launch 5G services within six months. But the guideline for 5G itself took around 2 years for the regulator.

At the same time, officials of the operators said rolling out 5G is not financially viable for them due to high infrastructure costs, consumer affordability concerns, uncertain returns on investment and failure to realise the full potential of 4G amid high taxation.

However, the operators have successfully completed the trial run of the technology, whose rollout was part of the ruling party's 2018 election manifesto.

Even today, less than 50 percent of the subscribers in Bangladesh use 4G, said Taimur Rahman, chief corporate and regulatory affairs officer of Banglalink.

"We believe the priority now is to ensure 4G is available and used by most people. This is very important to reduce the digital divide and ensure the success of the vision of smart Bangladesh."

The 5G technology is yet to be commercially successful in many countries.

"In Bangladesh, it may be used sporadically for specific requirements such as in industries and B2B needs for which we too will try to get the technology ready," he said.

Moreover, it has been witnessed that odd technologies tend to fade faster such as 1G and 3G.

"So let's see how this generation succeeds," Rahman added.

The most advanced wireless technology yet, 5G has come of age, according to GSMA Intelligence. At the end of 2022, the mobile industry was serving more than one billion 5G connections and by 2025, there will be over two billion 5G connections.

As of 2023, there are upwards of 100 million 5G users in neighbouring India.

The rollout obligation contradicts the government policy as it forbids the mobile operators from launching Fixed Wireless Access (FWA), said Abu Saeed Khan, senior policy fellow at LIRNEasia.

FWA provides high-speed internet access through wireless networks to fixed locations like homes or businesses, extending broadband coverage efficiently, especially in areas with limited wired infrastructure.