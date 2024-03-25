50.7pc deliveries now C-sections

Shows data from SVRS project of BBS

The rate of Caesarean section (C-section) deliveries in Bangladesh has increased by more than nine percent in one year.

While 41.4 percent of all births in 2022 were through C-sections, the rate increased to 50.7 percent in 2023, showed data from Bangladesh Sample Vital Statistics 2023 by Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics, unveiled yesterday.

This is alarming, and it calls for further study, said Alamgir Hossen, project director of Sample Vital Registration System (SVRS), while presenting the report at BBS office.

"We found C-section delivery takes place in up to 80 percent cases in Kushtia, Chuadanga, Meherpur, Jhenaidah, and several other districts," he told The Daily Star, adding that the SVRS 2023 was conducted on over 3.08 lakh households.

Prof Samina Chowdhury, former president of Obstetrical and Gynaecological Society of Bangladesh, said, "We are worried that C-section deliveries are on the rise. This is not acceptable at all."

Demands and requests of patients and relatives, not wanting to endure labour pain, lack of trained midwives, and lack of manpower and equipment in health services -- are the reasons why C-sections are popular in Bangladesh, said Samina. However, in some cases, C-section is the only way, Samina added.

"When Caesarean section is done unnecessarily, both mother and newborn may fall at risk," she added.

A huge amount of money is spent on C-sections, bringing financial burden to a family, she also said.

A survey by Bangladesh Health and Demographic Survey in April last year said the number of C-sections in the country had increased to at least 45 percent in the two years preceding 2022.

The percentage of C-sections was 34 in 2017-2018 and 18 in 2011, it said.

Since 1985, the international healthcare community has considered the "ideal rate" for C-sections to be between 10 and 15 percent, according to the World Health Organization.

"Some corrupt doctors encourage patients for C-sections only to derive financial benefits," said Ishtiaq Mannan, neonatal and maternal health specialist and former deputy country director of Save the Children in Bangladesh.

He said usually C-sections take place at unregulated private healthcare facilities.

Meanwhile, SVRS 2023 also shows that deaths of children under five years of age have also increased.

Thirty-one children per 1,000 of the age group died in 2022, and the number rose to 33 per 1,000 in 2023. Twenty-four children per 1,000 below the age of one died in 2022, and that rose to 27 per 1,000 in 2023.

There was also an increase in deaths of babies under one month old to 20 per 1,000 in 2023 from 16 per 1,000 in 2022.

Ishtiaq Mannan said about 60 percent of child deaths are newborns, mostly due to birth asphyxia, neonatal infections, and prematurity.

He, however, said a slight increase in child deaths was not a matter of big concern. "But we should keep an eye on the issue."

Meanwhile, life expectancy of people in Bangladesh stood at 73.3 years in 2023, compared to 73.4 in 2022.

Shahiduzzaman Sarker, the state minister for planning, said during his speech as the chief guest that the discoveries would help the government in future planning.