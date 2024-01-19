Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent
Fri Jan 19, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Fri Jan 19, 2024 01:40 AM

Bangladesh

46th BCS preliminary test on March 9

Staff Correspondent
Fri Jan 19, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Fri Jan 19, 2024 01:40 AM
File photo

The preliminary test of the 46th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examinations will be held on March 9.

Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) issued a press release in this regard yesterday.

The exams will be held in Dhaka, Rajshahi, Chattogram, Khulna, Barishal, Sylhet, Rangpur, and Mymensingh. The two-hour test will start at 10:00am.

Information regarding exam venues, seat plans and other instructions will be available on the websites of BPSC and Teletalk Bangladesh Ltd.

The PSC published the 46th BCS circular seeking applications for 3,140 posts. According to a report by Prothom Alo, about 338,000 candidates have applied for the exams.

