41St BCS police cadre: 100 candidates facing fresh verification

SB to recheck their backgrounds, political affiliations, ‘potential links to militancy’

The interim government is re-verifying the background of 100 individuals who passed the 41st Bangladesh Civil Service examinations and were recommended for police cadre jobs.

The second verification process will be conducted to reexamine the candidates' political affiliations and whether they have links to militancy, according to police officers with knowledge of the development.

The reassessment will determine whether these individuals would be recruited.

These candidates' backgrounds had already been checked in a process known as "police verification". Following that, Bangladesh Public Service Commission recommended that they be recruited as police officers.

They have been waiting for a year-long basic training at the Bangladesh Police Academy in Sardah, Rajshahi.

The interim government has recently been facing criticisms for abruptly postponing a passing out parade for 62 Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs) just before the ceremony was about to begin on October 19.

On October 20, the Special Branch (SB) of Police took the initiative to reverify 100 candidates' backgrounds at the order the Police Headquarters (PHQ).

The SB is also examining the background of seven other officers of the 28th, 35th, 36th, and 37th BCS batches. In August, the administration first let the seven officers go and then reappointed them, said sources.

The reverification will also be done for 62 ASPs recruited through 40th BCS.

The Daily Star has seen a copy of the order, which mentions that the order must be kept a secret.

SB's verification wing will investigate their political affiliations and look into their schools, colleges, universities, dormitories, friendships, and whether they had links to militant organisations, according to the sources.

The order states that evaluation reports about the candidates should be collected from people like journalists, public representatives, and police stations.

Specific information about their birthday, National Identification Number, mobile number, email account, Facebook ID, taxpayer identification numbers (TIN), passport number, names of their parents and their professions should also be collected, the sources said.

The order further stated that the SB should complete the process at the earliest possible time.

Asked about the matter, Kamrul Hasan Mahmud, special superintendent (verification) of SB, said, "We are doing the verification as part of a regular process and at the directive of higher authorities. There is no specific reason behind it."

The preliminary test of the 41st BCS was held in March 2021 and the written tests in November-December that year. The viva-voce concluded in June last year. The PSC recommended 2,520 candidates for jobs in different cadres in August this year.

Of the successful candidates, 323 were recommended for administration, 100 for police, 25 for foreign services, 108 as assistant surgeons under BCS health, 171 as dentists, 230 for agriculture, 88 for education, 36 for forest, 76 for livestock, 38 for information, 60 for taxes and 465 candidates for other cadres.

The role of the police during the mass uprising that led to the fall of the government faced intense scrutiny. The force faced public outrage as officers used excessive force to suppress the protests. Many police members opened fire on protests, killing hundreds and leaving many others with life-changing injuries.