Breach of discipline: 59 more SIs given show cause notice

The Sardah Police Academy in Rajshahi has issued show cause notices to 59 more trainee sub-inspectors (SIs) of the 40th cadet batch asking them to reply within three days of the receipt of the notices as to why they will not be dismissed for "breaching discipline".

Notices were issued to 49 cadets on October 24 and 10 others on October 21 over creating chaos through sitting randomly in the training classes.

The issuance of show cause notices to the trainee SIs spread fear of dismissals among them as 252 others of the same batch were dismissed on Monday after they were served such show-cause notices for "breaching discipline".

Masudur Rahman Bhuiyan, principal of Bangladesh Police Academy, Sardah, confirmed the issuance of the show cause notices.

Replying to a query, he said if the trainee SIs are not show-caused for breaching discipline, they will not be streamlined.

Asked whether the 59 trainee SIs will be dismissed, Masudur said they could answer the question only after receiving their replies.

The show cause notice issued to 49 reads, "You are undergoing basic training for one year from November 5 last year in the 40th cadet SI 2023 batch at the academy."

On October 21 evening, there was a class for trainee cadet SIs on "Various Sections of Law" at the Chemney Memorial Hall.

It also said instructors found them yelling sitting haphazardly. When the instructors asked the cadets to maintain discipline, they disobeyed and continued shouting. They also whispered to the fellow cadets.

The notices issued to 10 others said on October 10 evening they did not sit maintaining discipline. They shouted and did not pay attention to a class at the gymnasium of the academy.

Claiming themselves to be innocent, several dismissed trainee SIs said that they did not breach any discipline.

"I was not involved in politics nor did I get the job on anyone's recommendation. I was supposed to take part in the passing-out ceremony within a few days, but I have been dismissed on charges which I am not aware of," said a dismissed trainee SI.

Speaking to this correspondent, five dismissed trainee SIs demanded an impartial inquiry into their dismissals.