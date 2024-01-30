40 years without a concrete bridge

Over 10,000 people of 6 Kurigram villages continue to suffer

In the remote villages of Kantapara, Jhaukuti, Char Gorakmandal, Paschim Phulmati, Jamakuti, and Kalabagan, nestled along the Baromasia river in Kurigram's Phulbari, stands a 40-foot-long bamboo bridge that has become the lifeline for over 10,000 residents.

For the last four decades, the promise of a concrete bridge has eluded these villagers. The bamboo bridge was built with the funds gathered by locals.

Villagers said during elections, public representatives promised them of building a concrete bridge but they never followed it through.

Sekender Ali, a 67-year-old farmer from Kantapara, said those involved with agriculture in these areas are deprived of fair market value as they are incapable of taking their agro-products to the markets on time.

Ali Akbar, a 55-year-old farmer from Jhaukuti, said they have to collect fund annually to keep the bamboo bridge intact.

Meanwhile, students and the elderly continue to bear the brunt of the situation. Fifth grader Nuri Akhter said it has become an ordeal to go to school as the rickety bridge may collapse at any time.

Hanif Sarkar, acting principal of Naodanga School and College, said many students fail to attend classes on time due to this risky journey.

Nowdanga UP Chairman Hasen Ali said he is in regular contact with the relevant department to build a concrete bridge over the river.

Asif Iqbal Rajib, LGED engineer at Phulbari, said to construct a bridge over the Baromasia, they have to keep the issue of erosion in mind.

"Previous public representatives did not take action to address this concern. As a result, the work for the bridge got delayed," he said.

He said they will sent a project proposal to the higher authorities for approval.

Hamidul Haque Khandkar, lawmaker of Kurigram-2 constituency, said necessary steps will be taken to build a concrete bridge by this year.