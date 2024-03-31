3 Myanmar soldiers take refuge in Bandarban

Three members of Myanmar military took refuge in Bangladesh last morning, fleeing the ongoing conflict in Rakhine State between junta forces and rebel Arakan Army.

On information, Border Guard Bangladesh members disarmed them and sheltered them in a safe place in Naikhongchhari upazila of Bandarban, according to the local administration.

The Myanmar army personnel fled through Tumbru Konapara border under Ghumdhum union of Naikhongchhari upazila in Bandarban early yesterday.

Confirming the matter, Naikhongchhari Upazila Nirbahi Officer Mohammad Zakaria said the Myanmar army personnel are now under the custody of BGB.

Shafiqul Islam, member of Ward 1 of Ghumdhum Union Parishad, said, fighting between the Myanmar junta and Arakan Army continued across the border of Whykong, Hnila, Sabrang and St Martin unions in Teknaf.

Locals frequently reported hearing explosions across the Naf River, but they had not heard any major gunfights in the last few days, he added.

On March 11, at least 179 members of Myanmar Border Guard Police took shelter in Bangladesh.

They are still under the custody of BGB in Naikhongchhari upazila.

Earlier, a total of 330 Myanmar nationals who crossed the border and took shelter in Bangladesh to escape the fighting between the Myanmar junta and the Arakan Army were sent back to their country on February 15.

They included 302 BGP members, four BGP family members, two army personnel, 18 immigration members, and four civilians.

The Myanmar troops started fleeing to Bangladesh on February 4 as the fighting between the Myanmar junta and the Arakan Army escalated across the border at Bandarban and Cox's Bazar.

At least 68 -- of whom 15 were bullet-hit -- took refuge in Bandarban on February 4. The rest entered Bangladesh in different dates till February 7.

The ongoing clashes between the Myanmar junta and the Arakan Army have caused tragic incidents on this side of the border as well.

A Bangladeshi woman and a Rohingya man were killed and a child was injured as a mortar shell from across the border in Myanmar exploded in Ghumdhum union of Bandarban's Naikhongchhari on February 5.