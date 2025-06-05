3 of a family killed as truck hits motorcycle in Jhenaidah

Three of a family, including a child, were killed after a truck hit their motorcycle in Shailkupa upazila of Jhenaidah this afternoon.

The accident occurred around 4:30pm in the Ashannagar area near Bhatai Bazar on the Jhenaidah-Kushtia highway.

The deceased are Mustafa Hossain, 38, of Mailmari village in Shailkupa, his wife Selina Khatun, 35, and their eight-year-old son Mahin Hossain.

Witnesses said that the three were going to Jhenaidah town when a truck ran them over near the the Jhenaidah-Kushtia highway. The eight-year-old died on the spot.

Locals rescued the injured and took them to Jhenaidah Sadar Hospital, where doctors declared them dead.

Shailkupa Police Station Officer-in-Charge Masum Khan confirmed the matter, adding that the bodies have been kept at the Sadar Hospital morgue.

Efforts are underway to seize the truck and arrest its driver, he added.