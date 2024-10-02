3 doctors assaulted at Bagerhat upazila health complex

Doctors announce strike from tomorrow

A group of 20-25 miscreants assaulted three doctors at the Morrelganj Upazila Health Complex in Bagerhat today.

The incident occurred around noon when the group stormed the hospital premises and assaulted the doctors, reports our local correspondent.

According to eyewitnesses and doctors, the attackers dragged Sub-Assistant Community Medical Officer (SACMO) Chandan Das out of the emergency department and began beating him in front of the hospital. They also took his mobile phone and wallet.

When other doctors Tanushree Dakuya and Rejwana Mehjabin Banna tried to intervene, they too were assaulted by the attackers, they said.

Rejwana Mehjabin Banna said, "Led by a local named Shimul Sheikh, a group of attackers forcibly pulled Chandan Das from the emergency department and began beating him. When we tried to stop them, they assaulted us as well. The situation has left us feeling unsafe. We demand justice."

Chandan said, "I was providing care to patients when they attacked me. The attackers also took my mobile phone and wallet."

Meanwhile, doctors have announced a strike starting tomorrow unless the attackers are arrested. The local health and family planning officer, Dr Shormi Roy, said a complaint has been filed with the local military camp and preparations are underway to file a police report.

She also accused former Health Officer Dr Mufti Kamal Hossain of being behind the attack.

The Daily Star tried to reach Kamal for comment, but could not despite calling him several times.

Officer-in-Charge of Morrelganj Police Station, Mohammad Shamsuddin, said, "We sent a team of police to the hospital to calm the situation. We are awaiting the doctors' formal complaint and will take action accordingly."

Bagerhat Civil Surgeon Dr Jalal Uddin Ahmed described the incident as "deeply disappointing" and vowed legal action, including an official investigation into the attack.