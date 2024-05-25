230 shanties go up in flames at Ukhiya camp

At least 230 shanties and 100 other establishments were gutted in a fire that broke out at a refugee camp in Ukhiya upazila of Cox's Bazar yesterday.

Besides, over 200 more shanties were damaged in the fire, said Shafiqul Islam, station officer at Ukhiya Fire Service and Civil Defence.

At least 10 people suffered injuries in the blaze, he added.

The fire broke out at Camp-13 in the Tanzimarkhola area around 11:00am, Mohammad Samsudduza, additional Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner.

The fire originated from a warehouse of a non-government organisation (NGO), he added.

However, the cause of the fire could not be known immediately.

Shafiqul said firefighters from Ukhiya and Cox's Bazar along with local volunteers doused the blaze around 1:00pm.

Many refugees became homeless after the fire ripped through their shelters, he added.

A local NGO claimed that at least 4,000 Rohingyas have become homeless after their homes were burned to the ground.